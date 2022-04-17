GAULT - Thomas E.
April 15, 2022, age 71. Beloved husband of the late Susan R. (nee Cirocco) Gault; dear significant other of Anne V. (nee Jewell) Maggio; loving father of Shannon (Paul) Reed, Erin Gault, Colleen (David) Basil, Wade (Stephanie) Gault, Kelley (Dan) Camaan, Thomas Gault, Kaitlyn Gault, Briana (Manny) Abeyta and Kevin Gault; cherished grandfather of 15 grandchildren; caring brother of the late Amber (Ken) Pryor and Michael Gault; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 3-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd), where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.