GEARY - Thomas J.
Passed away on December 25, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Dawn (Parkinson) Geary and former husband of Joan (Logan) Geary; dear father of Lauren, Sean, Zachary and Matthew Geary; loving son of Margaret (Duane) Geary and the late Thomas J. Geary; brother of Joanne (Dave) Vile, Brian Geary, Mary Lou (Jim) Ables and Meagan Geary; son-in-law of Robert and Colleen Parkinson and Joan Logan and the late Martin Logan. The family will be present on Thursday from 3-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road in Orchard Park, NY, where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh, 2211 Lesnett Road, Unit 12864, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Tom was an avid Bills and Sabres fan. Online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.