Thomas J. GEARY
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
GEARY - Thomas J.
Passed away on December 25, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Dawn (Parkinson) Geary and former husband of Joan (Logan) Geary; dear father of Lauren, Sean, Zachary and Matthew Geary; loving son of Margaret (Duane) Geary and the late Thomas J. Geary; brother of Joanne (Dave) Vile, Brian Geary, Mary Lou (Jim) Ables and Meagan Geary; son-in-law of Robert and Colleen Parkinson and Joan Logan and the late Martin Logan. The family will be present on Thursday from 3-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road in Orchard Park, NY, where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh, 2211 Lesnett Road, Unit 12864, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Tom was an avid Bills and Sabres fan. Online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Service
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Dec
30
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dearest Tom may your spirit soar through the heavens and reunite with your dad your first love and all those who you have loved and have loved you in return. May we each keep some of your fun loving ways in our lives. We will miss you
Grandma and grandpa
Family
January 3, 2022
Kenny Kavanaugh
December 29, 2021
Sorry to hear of this loss, I knew Tom through Dave & Joanne, he was truly one of the good ones
Chuck Pohlman
December 29, 2021
I will always remember Tommy's smile and great sense of humor. It was always an adventure and shenanigans with Tommy around. I will miss his stories and his fun loving presence. Such a kind heart. RIP Tommy
Lisa Dipasquale
December 29, 2021
Tommy was a kind sweet soul. It was a pleasure known you. He loved his kids more than anything. We will miss you Tommy Boy...RIP
Leisha O'Sullivan / Paul Filipetti
December 28, 2021
