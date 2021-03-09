Menu
Thomas F. GIAMBRA
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
GIAMBRA - Thomas F.
Of Tonawanda Twp., March 8, 2021. Beloved husband of 56 years to JoAnne (nee Abbarno) Giambra; dear father of Thomas (Marybeth) and Geoffrey (Michelle) Giambra; loving grandfather of Aaron, Abigail, Chase and Luke Giambra, and Jayden Thorpe; brother of the late Esther Cornell; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, on Thursday from 9:30-11:30 AM when funeral service will commence. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Face masks, social distancing and capacity requirements will be followed. Memorial contributions to Down Syndrome Parents Group of WNY, 547 Englewood Ave., Buffalo 14223, are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Calling hours
9:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Mar
11
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers and condolences to the Giambra family. Mr. Giambra was a wonderfully loyal and loving patriarch to the most kind and compassionate family.
Craig Miller
March 10, 2021
JoAnne, so sorry for your loss of Tommy, he was a good person. I enjoyed the times we went fishing and talked about old times on the Westside. May he Rest In Peace!!
Samuel Bordonaro
March 9, 2021
