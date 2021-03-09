GIAMBRA - Thomas F.
Of Tonawanda Twp., March 8, 2021. Beloved husband of 56 years to JoAnne (nee Abbarno) Giambra; dear father of Thomas (Marybeth) and Geoffrey (Michelle) Giambra; loving grandfather of Aaron, Abigail, Chase and Luke Giambra, and Jayden Thorpe; brother of the late Esther Cornell; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, on Thursday from 9:30-11:30 AM when funeral service will commence. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Face masks, social distancing and capacity requirements will be followed. Memorial contributions to Down Syndrome Parents Group of WNY, 547 Englewood Ave., Buffalo 14223, are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 9, 2021.