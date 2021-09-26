Menu
Thomas J. GLEASON
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
GLEASON - Thomas J.
Of Boston, NY, September 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Audrey B. (Barrett) Gleason; dearest father of Scott T., Ph.D. (Olga) and Sean M., Ph.D. (Kumi) Gleason; grandfather of Marcello and Cian. No prior visitation. Mr. Gleason was retired from the West Seneca Central School District, after 30 years of service and was a U.S. Army veteran. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
