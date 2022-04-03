GLYNN - Thomas P.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest at the age 94 on March 31, 2022. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Elizabeth (nee Shine) Glynn; devoted father of Beth (Paul) Lipinoga, Peggy Glynn, Michael (Janet) Glynn and the late Timothy Glynn and Patrick Glynn; cherished grandfather of David (Jennifer) Lipinoga, Brian (Megan) Lipinoga and great-grandfather of Marco, Jonah, Gabriel, Harrison and Easton. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Tuesday (April 5) from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda on Wednesday morning at 9:30 AM. (Please assemble at Church.) Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Thomas was a proud Canisius College graduate, Rocket Test Engineer, Technical Writer and member of the Engineering Society of Buffalo. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.