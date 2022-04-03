Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas P. GLYNN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 5 2022
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
Send Flowers
GLYNN - Thomas P.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest at the age 94 on March 31, 2022. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Elizabeth (nee Shine) Glynn; devoted father of Beth (Paul) Lipinoga, Peggy Glynn, Michael (Janet) Glynn and the late Timothy Glynn and Patrick Glynn; cherished grandfather of David (Jennifer) Lipinoga, Brian (Megan) Lipinoga and great-grandfather of Marco, Jonah, Gabriel, Harrison and Easton. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Tuesday (April 5) from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda on Wednesday morning at 9:30 AM. (Please assemble at Church.) Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Thomas was a proud Canisius College graduate, Rocket Test Engineer, Technical Writer and member of the Engineering Society of Buffalo. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Apr
6
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.