HALL - Thomas J.
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest March 30, 2022. Devoted father of Helen C. Griffin and Thomas J. Hall, II; adored grandfather of ten and great-grandfather of five; loving son of the late Lawrence and Rose Hall; dear brother of Harry (Elaine) Hall, Karen Misnik, and the late Darlene Whitlam and Larry Hall; cherished uncle to many; lifelong friend of Margaret O'Rourke; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 10 AM - 2 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Western New York National Cemetery. Thomas was a United States Army Veteran. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 1, 2022.