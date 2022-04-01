Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas J. HALL
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
Send Flowers
HALL - Thomas J.
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest March 30, 2022. Devoted father of Helen C. Griffin and Thomas J. Hall, II; adored grandfather of ten and great-grandfather of five; loving son of the late Lawrence and Rose Hall; dear brother of Harry (Elaine) Hall, Karen Misnik, and the late Darlene Whitlam and Larry Hall; cherished uncle to many; lifelong friend of Margaret O'Rourke; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 10 AM - 2 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Western New York National Cemetery. Thomas was a United States Army Veteran. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Apr
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.