HAYES - Thomas K.
March 18, 2021, of Grand Island. Predeceased by wife Lucy Hayes; father of Lauren (Chris) Baron and Shannon Hayes; loving partner to Sue Kowalski. Brother to Dan (Valerie) and Jim (Terry) Hayes; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 3-7 PM at KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, March 22, at St. Stephen's Church at 11 AM, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share condolences at Kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.