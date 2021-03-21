Menu
Thomas K. HAYES
HAYES - Thomas K.
March 18, 2021, of Grand Island. Predeceased by wife Lucy Hayes; father of Lauren (Chris) Baron and Shannon Hayes; loving partner to Sue Kowalski. Brother to Dan (Valerie) and Jim (Terry) Hayes; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 3-7 PM at KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, March 22, at St. Stephen's Church at 11 AM, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share condolences at Kaiserfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
KAISER FUNERAL HOME
1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island, NY
Mar
22
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Stephen's Church
2100 Baseline Rd., NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere condolences to the Hayes family and extended family on the death of Thomas May his soul rest in peace amen
Josephine and Billy Mccarthy kilcummin killarney
March 22, 2021
Sending my deepest sympathy to Lauren and Shannon. It's been over 20 years since you moved from next door but I think of you girls often. Take Care.
Lessie Hamilton-Rose, from Rochester, N. Y.
March 21, 2021
