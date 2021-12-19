Menu
Thomas E. HILL III
HILL - Thomas E., III
Went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 16, 2021, at age 72. Beloved husband of 52 years to Helyn L. (nee Bowers) Hill; devoted father of Heather (Patrick) Conner, Thomas E. (Christine) Hill IV; loving grandfather of Ashley (Adam) Plueckhahn, Alicia (Samuel) Wideman, Macy, Avery, and JoAnne Hill; Thomas was the eldest of eleven siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday from 3:30 - 6 PM at The Chapel, 500 CrossPoint Parkway, Getzville, NY 14068, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 6 PM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on Thomas' tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
3:30p.m. - 6:00p.m.
The Chapel
500 CrossPoint Parkway, Getzville, NY
Dec
21
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
The Chapel
500 CrossPoint Parkway, Getzville, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mark and Jennifer Robinson
December 19, 2021
