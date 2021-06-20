I had not been in touch with Tom for forty years, We lived across the street from him for a bit in the late sixites (Maple St?) and then we moved a few blocks away to Long Street. Tom was about 3 years older but our paths crossed often in Clarence Center in the 1970s and 80s. As a teenager, Tom would occasionally invite me to his driveway where he was always working on some car or truck. My favorite was his 1967 BelAir, deep purple in color, three speed manual transmission and a 283 engine that rocketed him throughout town with ease. I always felt a bit special when he let me help him or took us for a drive which always topped 100 mph somewhere..,usually Strickler Road. Not often, but still it was a privilege. I recall he always had a kind word or somewhat mischievous smile that left me with the impression that he always knew something we didn't! Likely he did. Rest in Peace Tom, you live on in the memories of your friends,

Mark Shaffer Friend July 1, 2021