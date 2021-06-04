HOLLER - Thomas R.

Thomas R. Holler, age 69, a lifelong resident of the City of Tonawanda. He was a Tonawanda High School graduate of 1969. Thomas worked for Leemar Construction and eventually started his own business, Landmark Construction. He served as president of Landmark Construction for 28 years. Thomas served as president of the National Hose Company of Tonawanda. He was an active member of the Exchange Club of Tonawanda and of the Tonawanda Racing Association. He also served as a volunteer fireman for many years, and was a member of the Tonawanda Volunteer Firemen Benevolent Association. Thomas loved water skiing and boating. He beautifully restored a 1936 Horace Dodge boat. Thomas will be missed by his loving wife Kathleen Holler, children Michael Holler, Kevin (Lisa) Holler, and Jennifer (Darien) Holler, and by his grandchildren Audrey and Aiden Holler. Thomas is survived by his siblings, James (Sue) Holler, Mary Linda (Dave) Crawford, and Kathleen (Steve) Zailac, and also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at FRETTHOLD & HAMP FUNERAL HOME, 37 Adam Street in Tonawanda, on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church, 144 Broad Street in Tonawanda, on Saturday beginning at 10 AM.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 4, 2021.