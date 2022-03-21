HOOPER - Thomas P.

March 18, 2022, of Grand Island. Father to Sara (Gregory) Fieldson, Thomas (Jennifer) Hooper, Jr., Erin (Martin) Pizur, Meghan Hooper, and Matthew Hooper. Grandfather to Samuel, Joshua, and William Fieldson; Garrett and Abigail Hooper, and Hayley, Alyssa, and Blake Pizur. Brother to Kathleen (Chester) Blyman and Neal Hooper. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Thomas grew up in Levittown, NY. He was a loving father and grandfather, devout Roman Catholic and Eucharistic Minister at St. Stephen's Church. He was a St. Francis H.S. alumnus with the class of 1966. Thomas was a retired U.S. Air Force Captain. A Mass will be held Tuesday, March 22, at 9:30 AM, at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 4263 St. Francis Dr., Hamburg. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 24, from 2-7 PM, at THOMAS F. DALTON FUNERAL HOME, 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2022.