Thomas P. HOOPER
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
THOMAS F. DALTON FUNERAL HOME
HOOPER - Thomas P.
March 18, 2022, of Grand Island. Father to Sara (Gregory) Fieldson, Thomas (Jennifer) Hooper, Jr., Erin (Martin) Pizur, Meghan Hooper, and Matthew Hooper. Grandfather to Samuel, Joshua, and William Fieldson; Garrett and Abigail Hooper, and Hayley, Alyssa, and Blake Pizur. Brother to Kathleen (Chester) Blyman and Neal Hooper. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Thomas grew up in Levittown, NY. He was a loving father and grandfather, devout Roman Catholic and Eucharistic Minister at St. Stephen's Church. He was a St. Francis H.S. alumnus with the class of 1966. Thomas was a retired U.S. Air Force Captain. A Mass will be held Tuesday, March 22, at 9:30 AM, at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 4263 St. Francis Dr., Hamburg. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 24, from 2-7 PM, at THOMAS F. DALTON FUNERAL HOME, 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
4263 St. Francis Dr., Hamburg, NY
Mar
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
THOMAS F. DALTON FUNERAL HOME
2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Sara, Thomas and Erin, Our sincere condolences for the loss of your dad. No matter where he is, he´ll always be watching over you. May his memory be eternal and may he rest in heavenly peace.
Jackie(Schultz) and Bryon Caboot
March 21, 2022
