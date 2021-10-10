Menu
Thomas M. HUNT
HUNT - Thomas M.
Of Lancaster, October 4th, 2021. Beloved husband of Kim (Carretto); loving father of Cheyenne and Thomas; son of the late Paul and late Joan Hunt; brother of Carol (Alan) Reimer, Deborah Watson, Judith Rast, Ruth (Robert) Rimbeck and the late Paul; also survived by nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Monday from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, Alden, NY, Tuesday morning at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Owen's Toy Box. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Oct
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church
Alden, NY
I am sorry for your loss.
Teresa Becker
Friend
January 11, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Tom’s parents and mine were friends for many years as well as Tom and I went to school together. He was a great guy.
Georgette Cook
Friend
October 28, 2021
Tom was one of the best! Rest in peace my friend, and all the best to his family!
Jeff Bunk
Friend
October 12, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear of Tom's passing, he was always kind and willing to help anyone and always greeted everyone with big smile..I pray that God gives you all peace and comfort during this difficult time Michelle, Cecily and Kim Lehman
Kim Smith
Friend
October 11, 2021
I knew Tom through Alden schools. He always had a smile on his face and was always ready and willing to help any of the school volunteers.
Sending my sincere condolences to his family and friends. He will be missed.
Amy Sheehan
Acquaintance
October 11, 2021
So saddened by the loss of my dear friend. I will always cherish all the laughter and good times we had together over the years. A terribly sad time for all who loved him. Peace and prayers to family and friends - he will be greatly missed.
Michael Best
Friend
October 11, 2021
I'm shocked & so sorry to hear about Tom.
May the Grace of God comfort you all in this difficult & sorry time.
Lisa Kirk
October 11, 2021
Dear Kim, Cheyenne & Thomas,
Sending love, thoughts & prayers to you & your family during this difficult time.
Scott & Colleen
Colleen Angielczyk
Family
October 11, 2021
Dear Kim and Family, we were very sorry to hear of Tom´s passing. Prayers of strength and comfort are being sent to you. Diana and Artie
Diana Marotto
October 10, 2021
I only knew Tommy as a young child, our families always got together. The Rast and Hunts...what fun it was!! I know Tom was loved by his sisters and they spoke kindly of him. Blessings and strength to Tom's wife and children .
Marykay Rast-Baskett
Friend
October 9, 2021
So very sad for the family. What a good dad to my Student Cheyenne. Always will remember how kind Tom was.
Debra Kwiatek
Teacher
October 9, 2021
May you rest in peace Tom.
Tom & Carol W
Friend
October 7, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. I will miss you uncle. Thanks for everything that you done for me.
Laura
October 7, 2021
Dear Kim, Cheyenne and Thomas, We are so sorry for your loss. Tom was kind and always willing to help. He will be greatly missed but always remembered.
Love, Lynn and family
October 6, 2021
