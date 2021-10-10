HUNT - Thomas M.
Of Lancaster, October 4th, 2021. Beloved husband of Kim (Carretto); loving father of Cheyenne and Thomas; son of the late Paul and late Joan Hunt; brother of Carol (Alan) Reimer, Deborah Watson, Judith Rast, Ruth (Robert) Rimbeck and the late Paul; also survived by nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Monday from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, Alden, NY, Tuesday morning at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Owen's Toy Box. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.