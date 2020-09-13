DRURY - Thomas J., Esq.
Of Buffalo, NY, September 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Lesley R. (Wilson) Drury; dearest father of Meghann L. (Terence) Grogan, Brenna C. (Jeffrey) Gubala, Esq., Conor L. Drury, Esq., Maura A. Drury and Eamon T. (Constanza Gomez) Drury; grandfather of Tomás, Órrin, and Aoife Grogan, Lily and Seamus Gubala and Killian Drury; son of the late Thomas J. and Catherine (O'Connor) Drury; brother of Margaret Anne (John) Brennan; also survived by nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Drury was a partner at Barclay Damon, LLP. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.