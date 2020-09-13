Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas J. . DRURY Esq
DRURY - Thomas J., Esq.
Of Buffalo, NY, September 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Lesley R. (Wilson) Drury; dearest father of Meghann L. (Terence) Grogan, Brenna C. (Jeffrey) Gubala, Esq., Conor L. Drury, Esq., Maura A. Drury and Eamon T. (Constanza Gomez) Drury; grandfather of Tomás, Órrin, and Aoife Grogan, Lily and Seamus Gubala and Killian Drury; son of the late Thomas J. and Catherine (O'Connor) Drury; brother of Margaret Anne (John) Brennan; also survived by nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Drury was a partner at Barclay Damon, LLP. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.