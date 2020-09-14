Besecker - Thomas J.
September 12, 2020 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Carmen (nee Pappaceno); loving father of Melissa (Joshua) Russell and Carrie (Jeffrey) Helak; cherished Papa of Jacob, Molly, Nicolas and Thomas; dear brother of Phyllis (late Richard) Schulz; also survived by many family and friends. The family will be present on Wednesday, September 16th, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays. Face masks are required. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2020.