FRAUENHOFER - Thomas J.
October 23, 2020, age 62. Beloved husband of Debra A. (nee Pagano) Frauenhofer; loving father of Jaclin Trombley and Cori Frauenhofer; cherished grandfather of Tyler, Jordan, Natalia and Olivia; dear son of Thelma B. (nee Burns) and the late Donald C. Frauenhofer; caring brother of Donna (Richard Fernandez) Frauenhofer, Mary M. (Charles) Galante, Elizabeth (Mark, D.D.S.) Powalski, David (Debra), D. Chris (Susan) and Gregg (Lisa) Frauenhofer; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd), where prayers will be offered on Monday at 8:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda at 9:30 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 24, 2020.