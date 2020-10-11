FULTON - Thomas J.,
October 6, 2020, age 82. Beloved husband of 30 years to Patricia (nee Carl) Fulton; devoted father of Susan (Joe Wagoner) Fulton and the late Thomas J. Fulton, Jr.; loving step-father of Andrew and Timothy Griffin; adored step-grandfather of Adrienne and Aubrey; dearest brother of Margaret (late Richard) Gessert, William (Beth) Fulton, Mary (Dick) Collins and Judith (Joseph) McGurk; also survived by many nieces and nephews. All services to be held privately. Tom was a retired New York State Police Officer and was a self employed Background Investigator. Arrangements by (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Tom's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.