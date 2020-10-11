Menu
Thomas J. FULTON
FULTON - Thomas J.,
October 6, 2020, age 82. Beloved husband of 30 years to Patricia (nee Carl) Fulton; devoted father of Susan (Joe Wagoner) Fulton and the late Thomas J. Fulton, Jr.; loving step-father of Andrew and Timothy Griffin; adored step-grandfather of Adrienne and Aubrey; dearest brother of Margaret (late Richard) Gessert, William (Beth) Fulton, Mary (Dick) Collins and Judith (Joseph) McGurk; also survived by many nieces and nephews. All services to be held privately. Tom was a retired New York State Police Officer and was a self employed Background Investigator. Arrangements by (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Tom's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
