GUZEK - Thomas J.

Of Saratoga Springs, NY, passed away September 22, 2020 at the age of 62. Born in Buffalo, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Wojtowicz) Guzek; survived by his loving wife, Anne Cassidy; daughter, Stephanie (Mark) Zumwinkel; brother, Gary (Diana) Guzek; nieces and numerous cousins and friends. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Tom's Life will take place at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.