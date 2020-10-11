Menu
Thomas J. GUZEK
GUZEK - Thomas J.
Of Saratoga Springs, NY, passed away September 22, 2020 at the age of 62. Born in Buffalo, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Wojtowicz) Guzek; survived by his loving wife, Anne Cassidy; daughter, Stephanie (Mark) Zumwinkel; brother, Gary (Diana) Guzek; nieces and numerous cousins and friends. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Tom's Life will take place at a later date.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
Anne, our hearts and thoughts go out to you and your family during this difficult time. We are incredibly sorry for your loss. Franklin Community Center
Jaime Williams
September 29, 2020