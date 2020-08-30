Menu
Thomas J. O'MALLEY
O'MALLEY - Thomas J.
Of Buffalo; entered into rest August 24, 2020. Proud father of Connor, Margaret and Patrick; loving son of Edward and the late Marilyn O'Malley; dear brother of Michael (Kathy Martin) and Kathleen (Stephen) Wojtulski; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
