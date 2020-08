O'MALLEY - Thomas J.Of Buffalo; entered into rest August 24, 2020. Proud father of Connor, Margaret and Patrick; loving son of Edward and the late Marilyn O'Malley; dear brother of Michael (Kathy Martin) and Kathleen (Stephen) Wojtulski; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com