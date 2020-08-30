O'MALLEY - Thomas J.
Of Buffalo; entered into rest August 24, 2020. Proud father of Connor, Margaret and Patrick; loving son of Edward and the late Marilyn O'Malley; dear brother of Michael (Kathy Martin) and Kathleen (Stephen) Wojtulski; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.