Thomas J. PAWLOWSKI
Of Buffalo, NY, Died October 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Pieczynski) Pawlowski; dearest father of Theresa and the late Jerry (Linda) Pawlowski; beloved grandfather of Jerry (Alaina Clark) Pawlowski; son of the late Stanley and Stella (nee Wisniewski) Pawlowski; brother of Mary (late Daniel) Chamberlin and the late Joseph (late Louise) Pawlowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Thursday, October 8, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Prayers Friday 9 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 9:30 AM. Mr. Pawlowski was a member of the Knights of Columbus and VFW Adam Plewacki Post. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
