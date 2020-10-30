Pierino - Thomas J. "Pierino"
Age 70, of Charlotte, NC, passed away October 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife Kyle Ann Pierino (Hauser). Pierino was born March 14, 1950, in Buffalo, NY; son of the late John Russell Pierino and Josephine Mary Pierino. In addition to his parents, Pierino was also preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Russell Anthony Pierino (Trina). In addition to his wife, Pierino is survived by daughters, Ali Pierino Goss (John), and Kati Pierino, grandsons Michael "Bear", Beckett, and Lennon, his sister, Rose Ann Utzig (Kevin) and brother, John Russell Pierino, Jr. (Kelly), honorary brother, Sam Whitfield, and many nieces and nephews. Pierino grew up in the Town of Tonawanda, NY and graduated from Kenmore West High School. He joined the United States Army in 1969 and served two tours in the Vietnam War with Company C-76th Engineer Battalion, where he was awarded The Army Commendation Medal. Pierino and Kyle Ann celebrated 40 years of marriage on October 11, 2020. He retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber after 33 years of service and spent 10 additional years working for Carmax. The most important things in Pierino's life were his wife, family and friends. He was a loving husband and the World's Best Pops. He enjoyed playing the Lottery, spending beach vacations in Destin, FL and was a long time Buffalo Bills and Nascar fan. In lieu of flowers, buy a lottery ticket in his memory! A Memorial Service will be held in Buffalo, NY at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 30, 2020.