WROBEL - Thomas J.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest November 23, 2020 at the age of 73. Loving son of the late John and Stella Wrobel; dear brother of Jeanette (Samuel) Ruperti, Helen (Thomas) Piatkowski and Chet (Ella) Wrobel; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 1-5 PM. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY GUIDELINES WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Mr. Wrobel was a Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran receiving two purple hearts and a member of VFW Post 517 Herbert E. Shero Post, and Amvets Post No. 61, Hamburg, NY SemperFi. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 27, 2020.