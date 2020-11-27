Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas J. WROBEL
WROBEL - Thomas J.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest November 23, 2020 at the age of 73. Loving son of the late John and Stella Wrobel; dear brother of Jeanette (Samuel) Ruperti, Helen (Thomas) Piatkowski and Chet (Ella) Wrobel; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 1-5 PM. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY GUIDELINES WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Mr. Wrobel was a Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran receiving two purple hearts and a member of VFW Post 517 Herbert E. Shero Post, and Amvets Post No. 61, Hamburg, NY SemperFi. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.