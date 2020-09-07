Zukowski - Thomas J.
Of Woodlawn, NY, September 5th, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Bielemeier) Zukowski; loving dad of Jennifer (Dave) Pokigo, Eileen (Michael) Rudnicki, and Valerie (Eric) Johnson; cherished papa of Alexa (fiance Ricky Janca) Zukowski, Maxim, and Jaxon Rudnicki; dearest brother of Sally (Frank) Ventura, Larry (Diane) Zukowski, and Carol Diermyer; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday, from 4-7 PM, at the (Blasdell Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to help Navy Veterans. FACE COVERINGS ARE REQUIRED. Please share condolences with the family at www.kaczorfunerals.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 7, 2020.