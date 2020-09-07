Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas J. ZUKOWSKI
Zukowski - Thomas J.
Of Woodlawn, NY, September 5th, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Bielemeier) Zukowski; loving dad of Jennifer (Dave) Pokigo, Eileen (Michael) Rudnicki, and Valerie (Eric) Johnson; cherished papa of Alexa (fiance Ricky Janca) Zukowski, Maxim, and Jaxon Rudnicki; dearest brother of Sally (Frank) Ventura, Larry (Diane) Zukowski, and Carol Diermyer; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday, from 4-7 PM, at the (Blasdell Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to help Navy Veterans. FACE COVERINGS ARE REQUIRED. Please share condolences with the family at www.kaczorfunerals.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY 14219
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.