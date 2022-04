JANKOWIAK - Thomas J.

Beloved husband of Connie (Molik)Jankowiak; loving father of Jackie (Ron) Andula, John (Kimberly), Kimberly (Steve) Vermilyea; cherished papa of Joshua, Austin and Alex; dear brother of Dick (late Pat), Jenny (late Ray) Mink, late Marion and the late Jerry (Darlene); survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11AM in Our Lady help of Christians RC Chapel. Kindly assemble at Chapel. Tom was a US Army Veteran.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.