JANOSKE - Thomas V.

Of Blasdell, NY, passed away June 23, 2021, at age 73. Dear son of Alfreda Janoske (nee Gawronski) and the late Valentine Janoske; brother of Marie (David) Schroeder; uncle of Carl Schroeder and Eric (Katherine) Schroeder. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 2nd, at 10:30 AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church (3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell, NY), where Military Honors will be performed immediately after. Thomas served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC.







