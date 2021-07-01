Menu
Thomas V. JANOSKE
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue
Blasdell, NY
JANOSKE - Thomas V.
Of Blasdell, NY, passed away June 23, 2021, at age 73. Dear son of Alfreda Janoske (nee Gawronski) and the late Valentine Janoske; brother of Marie (David) Schroeder; uncle of Carl Schroeder and Eric (Katherine) Schroeder. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 2nd, at 10:30 AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church (3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell, NY), where Military Honors will be performed immediately after. Thomas served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Mother of Good Counsel Church
3688 South Park Ave, Blasdell, NY
