Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas J. JOHNSON Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
JOHNSON - Thomas J., Jr.
Of Buffalo, NY, December 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Delores D. (Adams) Johnson; dearest father of Tasha M. Johnson, Adrianne L. Johnson and Gloria R. (Maurice) Gaines; grandfather of Makayla McLeod, Michael Sean Taylor, II, Jason T. Mickens, Jr., Kyle M. Mickens, Tahrae M. (Marion) Smith and Joel A. M. Gaines; great-grandfather of Tahmia Smith, Jason T. Mickens, III, Jahkai M. K. Mickens, Ricardo and Tahraela Smith; son of Evelyn (Johnson) and the late Thomas J. Johnson, Sr.; brother of Sheryl Stitt, Brian Johnson and the late Marjorie (Gilbert) Richburg; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Johnson was a US Air Force veteran and retired from the Buffalo Fire Department. Arrangements made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Erie County Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I love you Tommy, my heart aches.
Sheryl Stitt
Family
December 27, 2021
To the Johnson family, u all have our deepest sorrow. From the King family on Chester St.
Jackie king porter walden
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results