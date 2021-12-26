JOHNSON - Thomas J., Jr.
Of Buffalo, NY, December 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Delores D. (Adams) Johnson; dearest father of Tasha M. Johnson, Adrianne L. Johnson and Gloria R. (Maurice) Gaines; grandfather of Makayla McLeod, Michael Sean Taylor, II, Jason T. Mickens, Jr., Kyle M. Mickens, Tahrae M. (Marion) Smith and Joel A. M. Gaines; great-grandfather of Tahmia Smith, Jason T. Mickens, III, Jahkai M. K. Mickens, Ricardo and Tahraela Smith; son of Evelyn (Johnson) and the late Thomas J. Johnson, Sr.; brother of Sheryl Stitt, Brian Johnson and the late Marjorie (Gilbert) Richburg; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Johnson was a US Air Force veteran and retired from the Buffalo Fire Department. Arrangements made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
