KAMINSKI - Thomas W.
September 2, 2021, age 76; beloved son of the late Walter and Helen (nee Labinski) Kaminski; loving godfather of Hailey Marie Lauber and Morgan Benet Lauber; dear brother of Gerald (Joanne) and Alfred (Patricia) Kaminski. The family will be present Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd. Family and friends are invited to assemble Saturday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Resurrection Church, 130 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Kaminski was a retired Music Teacher at Maryvale Middle School. Please share memories and condolences on Thomas' tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.