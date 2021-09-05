Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas W. KAMINSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road
Depew, NY
KAMINSKI - Thomas W.
September 2, 2021, age 76; beloved son of the late Walter and Helen (nee Labinski) Kaminski; loving godfather of Hailey Marie Lauber and Morgan Benet Lauber; dear brother of Gerald (Joanne) and Alfred (Patricia) Kaminski. The family will be present Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd. Family and friends are invited to assemble Saturday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Resurrection Church, 130 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Kaminski was a retired Music Teacher at Maryvale Middle School. Please share memories and condolences on Thomas' tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Shawn. Tom and my family shared so many good memories. May you cherish the memories you and your family had with him. My condolences to you and your family. May Tom Rest In Peace. Michael.
Michael Labinski
Family
September 11, 2021
I was saddened to hear of the passing of Mr. Kaminski, my dear elementary music teacher. Mr. Kaminski organized summer musicals for us, and in my 5th grade year took this then skinny, shy little girl and dressed her in a suit coat, captain's hat and burnt cork mustache and made her the captain of the HMS Pinafore. What optimism he had to try Gilbert and Sullivan with a bunch of elementary school kids, but it was a hit. And 50 years later, I still remember every word of every song. He passed a love of musical theater on to me, as I'm sure he did to many of us. I still carry it with me. Over the past few days, when I mentioned his passing to co-workers, they are surprised that I remember an elementary school music teacher. But how could I not? Mr. Kaminski and his love for musicals will always hold a special place in my heart. Rest in peace, Mr. Kaminiski, and know that you left a lasting impression on so many of your students.
Roberta Merkling-Worthington
School
September 11, 2021
So sad... 2 special memories: 1) When Fred and I were dating, we went to see Tom's production of "Peter Pan." It was spectacular. A little boy ran down the aisle waving his arms trying to fly... 2) After Fred passed the Bar, Tom sent a wonderful telegram to ME congratulating me for helping Fred through law school. Rest in peace Dad (Eagle), Mom, and Tom. Love, Pattie and Fred
Pattie Kaminski
Family
September 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results