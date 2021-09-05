I was saddened to hear of the passing of Mr. Kaminski, my dear elementary music teacher. Mr. Kaminski organized summer musicals for us, and in my 5th grade year took this then skinny, shy little girl and dressed her in a suit coat, captain's hat and burnt cork mustache and made her the captain of the HMS Pinafore. What optimism he had to try Gilbert and Sullivan with a bunch of elementary school kids, but it was a hit. And 50 years later, I still remember every word of every song. He passed a love of musical theater on to me, as I'm sure he did to many of us. I still carry it with me. Over the past few days, when I mentioned his passing to co-workers, they are surprised that I remember an elementary school music teacher. But how could I not? Mr. Kaminski and his love for musicals will always hold a special place in my heart. Rest in peace, Mr. Kaminiski, and know that you left a lasting impression on so many of your students.

Roberta Merkling-Worthington School September 11, 2021