KARLINSKI - Thomas R.
March 18, 2022. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Kovac); devoted father of Christina (Michael) Rainville and Jennifer (Jeff) Trinkwalder; loving grandfather of Edward Thomas and Agnes Ann; dearest son of Richard and the late Eleanor Karlinski; dearest brother of Elizabeth (Kenneth) Pope, Donald (Kathleen), Richard (Sharon), Robert (late Susan) and Roger (Kathleen) Karlinski; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Sunday (March 27th) 1-5 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Church (4125 Union Road) Monday (March 28th) at 10 AM. Donations are preferred to Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel Preservation Fund. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.