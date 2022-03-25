KARLINSKI - Thomas R.
March 18, 2022. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Kovac); devoted father of Christina (Michael) Rainville and Jennifer (Jeff) Trinkwalder; son of Richard and the late Eleanor Karlinski; dearest brother of Elizabeth (Kenneth) Pope, Donald (Kathleen), Richard (Sharon), Robert (late Susan) and Roger (Kathleen) Karlinski. Family present Sunday, (March 27) 1 - 5 PM at PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Church (4125 Union Rd), Monday (March 28) at 10 AM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2022.