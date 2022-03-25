Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas R. KARLINSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Mar, 27 2022
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
Send Flowers
KARLINSKI - Thomas R.
March 18, 2022. Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Kovac); devoted father of Christina (Michael) Rainville and Jennifer (Jeff) Trinkwalder; son of Richard and the late Eleanor Karlinski; dearest brother of Elizabeth (Kenneth) Pope, Donald (Kathleen), Richard (Sharon), Robert (late Susan) and Roger (Kathleen) Karlinski. Family present Sunday, (March 27) 1 - 5 PM at PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Church (4125 Union Rd), Monday (March 28) at 10 AM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Mar
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
4125 Union Road at the corner of Genesee St, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Charlie and Susan Ognibene
Friend
March 21, 2022
My deepest sympathy to all of Tom's family. May he rest in peace.
Kitty Schadel
March 20, 2022
To be absent from the body is to be present with the lord. You have our sympathy from the Pope family. Tom, you were a very good brother-in- law.
Kenneth Pope
Family
March 19, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results