Thomas KELLY
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road
West Seneca, NY
Kelly - Thomas
Peacefully departed September 17, 2021 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of the late Frances (nee Vogt) Kelly; devoted father of Joanne (Timothy) McCoy, Thomas (Brigette) Kelly, Michael (Colleen) Kelly, John (Judy) Kelly, and Patrick Kelly; cherished grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 11; loving brother of the late Joseph (Shirley) Kelly; also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. Former Knight of St. John Commandry 381 for 58 years. Member of the Society of the Holy Name, St. Bonaventure, and St. John XXIII. Korean War Air Force veteran. Friends received Tuesday September 21, from 2-7 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 22, at 10:30 AM, at St. John XXIII Church, 1 Arcade Street, West Seneca, NY 14224. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully accepted. For online condolences and flowers, please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY
Sep
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John XXIII Church
1 Arcade Street, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
On behalf of myself and my family deepest condolences on the passing of Tom. I worked with Tom years ago and also was a fellow Knight of St. John. He was a gentleman and a good person. Blessing to his family.
Dennis Richard Potozniak
Friend
October 8, 2021
May you Rest In Peace Brother Knight, And may The Peace Of The Lord be with all your loved ones !
Richard J Wohlfeil
Friend
September 19, 2021
