Kelly - Thomas
Peacefully departed September 17, 2021 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of the late Frances (nee Vogt) Kelly; devoted father of Joanne (Timothy) McCoy, Thomas (Brigette) Kelly, Michael (Colleen) Kelly, John (Judy) Kelly, and Patrick Kelly; cherished grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 11; loving brother of the late Joseph (Shirley) Kelly; also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. Former Knight of St. John Commandry 381 for 58 years. Member of the Society of the Holy Name, St. Bonaventure, and St. John XXIII. Korean War Air Force veteran. Friends received Tuesday September 21, from 2-7 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 22, at 10:30 AM, at St. John XXIII Church, 1 Arcade Street, West Seneca, NY 14224. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully accepted. For online condolences and flowers, please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.