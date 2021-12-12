KEYES - Thomas E.
Of West Valley and formerly of the Town of Tonawanda, entered into rest on December 6, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Joyce (nee Oswald) Keyes; devoted father of Patrick (Carolyn), Michael, and Kelly Keyes; cherished grandfather of Shane, Aidan, and the late Colin Keyes; loving son of the late Edward and Margaret Keyes; also survived by family and many friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial will be planned for Spring 2022. Thomas was a United States Air Force Korean War Veteran and a 57-year Buffalo Bills season ticket holder. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.