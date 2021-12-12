Menu
Thomas E. KEYES
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
KEYES - Thomas E.
Of West Valley and formerly of the Town of Tonawanda, entered into rest on December 6, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Joyce (nee Oswald) Keyes; devoted father of Patrick (Carolyn), Michael, and Kelly Keyes; cherished grandfather of Shane, Aidan, and the late Colin Keyes; loving son of the late Edward and Margaret Keyes; also survived by family and many friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial will be planned for Spring 2022. Thomas was a United States Air Force Korean War Veteran and a 57-year Buffalo Bills season ticket holder. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
Love you Tom...RIP...
Mickey Haynes
December 12, 2021
