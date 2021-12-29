Kiera - Thomas F.
Age 67; December 27, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Kiera; devoted father of Tom (Sarajane) Kiera, Jeremy Kiera (Kristen Marschner), and Jordan Kiera; loving grandfather of Trenton, Milleigh, Monah, Lydiah and Lilly. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for immediate family. You are cordially invited to visit Thomas' Tribute Page at www.kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com
, where you can share a memory, and leave a message of condolence. Kevin M. Mason Funeral Home.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 29, 2021.