Thomas F. Kiera
FUNERAL HOME
Kevin M. Mason Funeral Home
154 Weimar Street
Buffalo, NY
Kiera - Thomas F.
Age 67; December 27, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Kiera; devoted father of Tom (Sarajane) Kiera, Jeremy Kiera (Kristen Marschner), and Jordan Kiera; loving grandfather of Trenton, Milleigh, Monah, Lydiah and Lilly. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for immediate family. You are cordially invited to visit Thomas' Tribute Page at www.kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com, where you can share a memory, and leave a message of condolence. Kevin M. Mason Funeral Home.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 29, 2021.
Kevin M. Mason Funeral Home
Kevin M. Mason Funeral Home
May fond memories of Thomas bring you comfort in such a difficult time in your life. Praying that God's love enfolds you and comforts you through the pain of his loss.
Teri Bebak, 5th Grade UPES
December 29, 2021
