Kolasz - Thomas

Of Buffalo, NY, August 31, 2020. Amazing special brother of Ann Marie (late Daniel) Tyczka, Francis (late Joyce) Kolasz, and the late William (late Bunty) Kolasz; loving uncle of Tamara (Brian) Mysliwiec, Russell (Roxanne), L. Scott (Donna) and Dale (Michaeleen) Tyczka; cherished great-uncle of Alexandra Mysliwiec and Roman Tyczka. No prior visitation. Thank you to the staff at People Inc. and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 2, 2020.