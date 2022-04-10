KONOPA - Thomas J.
April 2, 2022, age 72; beloved and adored husband of 46 years to Barbara (nee Faxlanger) Konopa; dearest brother of Raymond (Linda) Konopa; dear brother-in-law of Suzanne (late Robert) Drewniak and the late Joseph A. (Marlene) Faxlanger; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Friday, May 6, 2022 at 8:45 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY 14221. Interment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends invited. Thomas was loved by everyone who met him and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. A few of his favorite pastimes include golf, playing hockey, baseball, and bowling. He also enjoyed vacationing in Chicago and Aruba. He had a lifetime career with the NYS Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in his memory to the SPCA Service Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224 or the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY, 6400 Sheridan Dr., Suite 320, Williamsville, NY 14221. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on Thomas' tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.