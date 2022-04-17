Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas J. KONOPA
KONOPA - Thomas J.
April 2, 2022, age 72. Beloved and adored husband of 46 years to Barbara (nee Faxlanger) Konopa; dearest brother of Raymond (Linda) Konopa; dear brother-in-law of Suzanne (late Robert) Drewniak and the late Joseph A. (Marlene) Faxlanger; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation NOTE CORRECT DATE OF MASS. Family and friends are invited Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 8:45 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY 14221. Interment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends invited. Thomas was loved by everyone who met him and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. A few of his favorite past times include golf, playing hockey, baseball, and bowling. He also enjoyed vacationing in Chicago and Aruba. He had a lifetime career with the NYS Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in his memory to the SPCA Service Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224 or the Alzheimer's Association of WNY, 6400 Sheridan Dr., Suite 320, Williamsville, NY 14221. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on Thomas' Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.