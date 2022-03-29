Kowal - Thomas E., Sr.
Of Blasdell, NY, March 28, 2022. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Windahl) Kowal; loving father of Thomas Jr. and the late Tina Kowal; cherished grandpa of Dustin, Devin, and Darian Whitmore, Katelynn (John) Williams, and Tom III (Abbey) Kowal; adored great-grandpa of Tom IV, Hazel, and Jayden; dearest son of the late Chester and Mary (nee Juda) Kowal; dear brother of Robert (Helene) Kowal, Marianne (Philip) Rautenstrauch, Nancy (John) Ward, late Chester (Esther) Kowal, late Paul (Anna), late James, and the late Joan (late Frank) Venti; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family will be present on Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 9:30 AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell, NY 14219 (please assemble at Church). Interment and Military Honors will follow at Lakeside Cemetery Field of Valor. Tom was a proud Army Veteran and war hero where we was awarded the Silver Star Medal and was a Purple Heart Recipient. Tom was also a member of Thomas Tehan American Legion Post #1449. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 29, 2022.