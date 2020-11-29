Menu
Thomas L. WILKE
WILKE - Thomas L.
November 24, 2020, age 85, of North Tonawanda. Beloved husband of 63 years to Betty (Gregson) Wilke; father of Tammy Wilke, Kathleen Wilke, Kelly (Eric) Steinbrenner and Bonnie (Frank) Behr; dear "Poppy" of Amy (Juan) Carrasquillo, Eric (Lindsey) Steinbrenner, Gene Steinbrenner, Eric Wilke, Alex (Carly Reczek) Behr, Kyle Behr, Lauren Behr and his faithful "grand dog", Oscar; great-grandfather to Jack, Lily, Henry, Macy and Parker; special friend to Paul Driskel and John Cherkauer; predeceased by brothers Don, Dave and Dick; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Tom was a retired mechanic from the U.S. Postal Service, served in the Marines and was a veteran of the Korean War, and past Commander of Amvets Post 26. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
