Thomas W. LaRUSCH
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
LaRUSCH - Thomas W.
May 30, 2021, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved son of the late Gladys LaRusch. Survived by loving sisters Rosemarie (late Francis) Santillo and Elizabeth (late John) Siuda. Predeceased by loving siblings Kathleen Warmus, Dorothy Jordan, Peter, John and Robert LaRusch; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Thomas was a US Army veteran that proudly served in the Vietnam War and a member of the American Legion Post 1626. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, June 3rd, from 4-8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 5th, at 10AM in St. Bernard's RC Church, (corner of Clinton and S. Ogden Sts). Please assemble at church. Inurnment at Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Thomas's name to the Wounded Warrior Project. Leave condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bernards RC Church
1990 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY
Smolarek Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear of Tommy´s passing. I still think about good times with Tommy and Lenny. RIP
Bob & Pat Jordan
Family
June 4, 2021
Sorry to hear about Tommy. In my thoughts and prayers .
Donna, Dorothy 's daughter
June 2, 2021
Sending our prayers and condolences to all my relatives and friends of Uncle Tommy. May he rest in peace and we thank him for his service to our country.
Billy and Terry LaRusch
Family
June 1, 2021
