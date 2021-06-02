LaRUSCH - Thomas W.
May 30, 2021, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved son of the late Gladys LaRusch. Survived by loving sisters Rosemarie (late Francis) Santillo and Elizabeth (late John) Siuda. Predeceased by loving siblings Kathleen Warmus, Dorothy Jordan, Peter, John and Robert LaRusch; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Thomas was a US Army veteran that proudly served in the Vietnam War and a member of the American Legion Post 1626. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, June 3rd, from 4-8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 5th, at 10AM in St. Bernard's RC Church, (corner of Clinton and S. Ogden Sts). Please assemble at church. Inurnment at Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Thomas's name to the Wounded Warrior Project
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.