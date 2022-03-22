Menu
Thomas V. LEMA
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Mar, 24 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
LEMA - Thomas V.
Of South Buffalo, NY, March 21, 2022. Beloved husband of Suki (Kim) Lema; dearest father of T. Ryan Lema, Elisha A. (Seth) Rios, Briana L. Lema, Theresa M. (Dane) Duncan, Brandon M. Lema, Vincent T. Lema and Joseph A. Lema; grandfather of Lillian, Avery, Gavin and Ethan; loving son of Vincent T. and the late Jean L. (Goodermote) Lema; brother of Teri Lema (Paul Szlyk) and Vincent (Cheri) Lema; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 4-7 PM, for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Road, South Buffalo, NY, 716-824-6435, where a Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 PM. Mr. Lema was employed by Verizon for 32 years and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Memorial contributions may be made to the City Mission. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Mar
24
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
What a tragic sad loss for our family!! Our condolences from Texas!! I´ll always have fond memories of family gatherings when we were kids!! Even though I didn´t live in the area I enjoyed the few times returning to Buffalo and us meeting and listening to bands. My memory of Tommy will be his kindness and thoughtful ways!! May the good Lord bless him...RIP
Joe Lema
Family
March 23, 2022
Tom and I had just discovered we were cousins! We had planned to meet soon...I´m so sorry I didn´t get to meet him in person. He seemed so kind and easy to talk to. My sympathies to Briana and the rest of Tom´s family.
Mary Morrisroe
Family
March 23, 2022
M. Morrisroe , L. Capponi
March 23, 2022
Tom was a great guy. I had the pleasure of spending hours talking about everything with him. The Range won't be the same without you Tom....I'll save ya Lane 8. Rest well brother
Nick Fasciana
March 22, 2022
I was terribly sad to hear of the loss of my "second cousin, twice removed," as he used to say. He was such a genuine honest man that I am glad I had the privilege of getting to know.
Gareth Lema
Family
March 22, 2022
Tom we never got to play together even though we discussed it a bunch of times. You were and will always be a fine bass player. We will jam on the other side. R.I.P.
Ken Wilczak
Friend
March 22, 2022
My sympathy goes to Tom's family. He was a kind and caring person. He will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.
Susan Mietlowski
March 22, 2022
My sincere condolences over Tom's passing. God bless his family and may they find peace and strength.
Joanne Halvorson
School
March 22, 2022
