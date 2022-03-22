LEMA - Thomas V.
Of South Buffalo, NY, March 21, 2022. Beloved husband of Suki (Kim) Lema; dearest father of T. Ryan Lema, Elisha A. (Seth) Rios, Briana L. Lema, Theresa M. (Dane) Duncan, Brandon M. Lema, Vincent T. Lema and Joseph A. Lema; grandfather of Lillian, Avery, Gavin and Ethan; loving son of Vincent T. and the late Jean L. (Goodermote) Lema; brother of Teri Lema (Paul Szlyk) and Vincent (Cheri) Lema; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 4-7 PM, for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Road, South Buffalo, NY, 716-824-6435, where a Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 PM. Mr. Lema was employed by Verizon for 32 years and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Memorial contributions may be made to the City Mission. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2022.