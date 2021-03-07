Lembke - Thomas A.

Thomas Alfred Lembke, age 85, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2021 after a long illness. Under the care of Suncoast Empath and Buffalo Hospice, he was kept comfortable in his home, and supported 24/7 by his loving wife. Tom is survived by Phyllis Ann, his wife of 63 and 3/4 years and six children, TJ (Kim), Rose (Ken), Joe (Bonnie), LuAnne (Jeff), Michele (Jerry), and James (Sandy). He was a loving grandfather to 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Tom was a former educator, starting his teaching career at Erie County Technical Institute (Erie Community College) in 1962 and retiring in May 1997, capping off a 35-year career. During that time, he taught Physical Chemistry for 20 years at the north campus, before starting the Manufacturing Technology and Robotics program at the city campus, becoming department chair. Tom and Phyllis maintained homes in both Hamburg, NY and Largo, Florida enjoying the best that both areas have to offer. He spent 30 summers at his cottages on Jobammageshig Lake in the Ontario province of Canada, fishing and hunting, or simply enjoying the natural beauty of the area. A Celebration of Tom's life will be scheduled in the Buffalo area in June. Any contributions can be directed to Hospice.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.