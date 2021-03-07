Lembke - Thomas A. Thomas Alfred Lembke, age 85, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2021 after a long illness. Under the care of Suncoast Empath and Buffalo Hospice, he was kept comfortable in his home, and supported 24/7 by his loving wife. Tom is survived by Phyllis Ann, his wife of 63 and 3/4 years and six children, TJ (Kim), Rose (Ken), Joe (Bonnie), LuAnne (Jeff), Michele (Jerry), and James (Sandy). He was a loving grandfather to 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Tom was a former educator, starting his teaching career at Erie County Technical Institute (Erie Community College) in 1962 and retiring in May 1997, capping off a 35-year career. During that time, he taught Physical Chemistry for 20 years at the north campus, before starting the Manufacturing Technology and Robotics program at the city campus, becoming department chair. Tom and Phyllis maintained homes in both Hamburg, NY and Largo, Florida enjoying the best that both areas have to offer. He spent 30 summers at his cottages on Jobammageshig Lake in the Ontario province of Canada, fishing and hunting, or simply enjoying the natural beauty of the area. A Celebration of Tom's life will be scheduled in the Buffalo area in June. Any contributions can be directed to Hospice.
The Saturday Night Survivors
July 21, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the Lembke family.
Karen U Clark
May 1, 2021
To all of you..I am so sorry for your loss. He was a great man and father. What a wonderful family you all are. Love to you all
Linda Hoelzle
March 16, 2021
So sorry to hear about Tom. We had some good memories and he will be missed.
Ron Fultz
March 10, 2021
Tom was a real friend as well as a mentor. We worked together at ECC especially in the context of the Faculty Federation and some income property in the city. I truly believe TOM´S life is an example of a life well lived. Tom will live on in the lessons he taught me which in turn I have passed on to my Children. May he Rest In Peace.
Robert Sackett
March 7, 2021
Linda and I sent our deepest sympathy. I enjoyed many years teaching and teaming with Tom at ECC. He was an inspiration in the classroom. Rest in Peace, dear friend.