LENZ - Thomas W.

March 24, 2021, of North Buffalo, NY. Dear father of Tommy, Charlie (Jenny) Lenz and Beth Schweizer; grandfather of Jackson, Roman, Alex, Eleanor and Madeline; survived by one sister; predeceased by two sisters; survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements by THE LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2021.