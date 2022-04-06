Menu
Thomas C. LEPENVEN DMD
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 8 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
KAISER FUNERAL HOME
LEPENVEN - Thomas C., DMD
Age 54, of Grand Island, NY, and formerly Brockton, MA, sadly passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was the loving father to his two beautiful girls Lindsey and Allisen Lepenven. He is also survived by his loving cousin Patty Bell of Hyannis, MA. He was the son of the late Patricia (Brown) Lepenven. Tom had a dental practice in Niagara Falls and Grand Island for over 25 years where he and his office manager Holly Cutler Edmister took pride in all their patients. Besides spending time with his girls, Tom loved the outdoors and being part of nature. Friends may call Friday, April 8, from 5-7 PM, at KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
KAISER FUNERAL HOME
1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
