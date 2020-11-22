Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas "Tom" LIGOTTI
DIED
November 16, 2020
LIGOTTI - Thomas "Tom"
Age 105, of Port Charlotte, FL, died November 16, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1915 in Buffalo, NY, son of the late Theresa and Giusieppe Ligotti. Tom was a WWII veteran who served his country honorably, in active service from 1942-1945 and the Army Reserves from 1946-1949. He participated in the European Campaign and was a member of the 70th Engineers. He received campaign stars for his participation in the Battle of the Bulge, the Normandy Invasion and the Roer & Rhine River crossings. Tom remained in Buffalo until 1938 when he moved to Wingdale, NY. It was there that he met his wife, Antoinette. They were married in 1942 and were happily married for 70 years. In 1949, he and his family moved to Hawthorne, NY, where he continued his education, graduating from Pace University with a B.B.A degree in Accounting. He was a corporate accountant for GPL/ Singer Co. for twenty years and the New York Medical College. Two of his most prized possessions, are the Jesse Ketchum and Sons of the American Revolution medals, received for academic excellence while in school in Buffalo, NY. Tom lived his life with integrity and was beloved by all those who knew him. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date by the family. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
San Antonio Catholic Church
24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida
Funeral services provided by:
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.