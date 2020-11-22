LIGOTTI - Thomas "Tom"
Age 105, of Port Charlotte, FL, died November 16, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1915 in Buffalo, NY, son of the late Theresa and Giusieppe Ligotti. Tom was a WWII veteran who served his country honorably, in active service from 1942-1945 and the Army Reserves from 1946-1949. He participated in the European Campaign and was a member of the 70th Engineers. He received campaign stars for his participation in the Battle of the Bulge, the Normandy Invasion and the Roer & Rhine River crossings. Tom remained in Buffalo until 1938 when he moved to Wingdale, NY. It was there that he met his wife, Antoinette. They were married in 1942 and were happily married for 70 years. In 1949, he and his family moved to Hawthorne, NY, where he continued his education, graduating from Pace University with a B.B.A degree in Accounting. He was a corporate accountant for GPL/ Singer Co. for twenty years and the New York Medical College. Two of his most prized possessions, are the Jesse Ketchum and Sons of the American Revolution medals, received for academic excellence while in school in Buffalo, NY. Tom lived his life with integrity and was beloved by all those who knew him. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date by the family. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com
to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.