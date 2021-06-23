LoGRASSO - Thomas F.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on June 22, 2021. Loving brother of Sebastian "Sibby" (Jean) LoGrasso and the late Lucy (late Joseph) Verrastro and the late Carmela (late Pat) Gialombardo; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mr. LoGrasso was a US Army Veteran who served in the Korean War. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret Church, 1395 Hertel Ave., Buffalo on Friday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at Church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.