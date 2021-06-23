Menu
Thomas F. LoGRASSO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
LoGRASSO - Thomas F.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on June 22, 2021. Loving brother of Sebastian "Sibby" (Jean) LoGrasso and the late Lucy (late Joseph) Verrastro and the late Carmela (late Pat) Gialombardo; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mr. LoGrasso was a US Army Veteran who served in the Korean War. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret Church, 1395 Hertel Ave., Buffalo on Friday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at Church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jun
25
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Margaret Church
1395 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
Mr. LoGRASSO was so personable and friendly. My sympathies go out to all of the family.
Robin Carlisi
June 26, 2021
Oh I am so saddened to hear of Tom's passing. I've not been able to see him in so long and I've missed him. He always had a smile on his face and a joke in his heart. His wonderful sense of humor always made my day. God bless you Tom, thanks for the laughs. RIP
Barbara Kraemer
June 23, 2021
