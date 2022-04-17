LUTHRINGER - Thomas L. Of Lake View, NY, entered into rest April 15, 2022, age 89. Loving husband of Ruth Ann (Evelt) Luthringer; dearest father of Lynn (Jeffrey) Knowles, Thomas S. (Patti) Luthringer and Robert (Tina) Luthringer; brother of Marilyn Sherman; grandfather of Lacy (Jess) Gowiski, Corey Knowles, Alexandra (Andrew) Malloy and Katie (Kyle) Agius; great-grandfather of Jack, Ellie and Rose Gowiski and Myles Agius. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.