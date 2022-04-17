Menu
Thomas L. LUTHRINGER
LUTHRINGER - Thomas L.
Of Lake View, NY, entered into rest April 15, 2022, age 89. Loving husband of Ruth Ann (Evelt) Luthringer; dearest father of Lynn (Jeffrey) Knowles, Thomas S. (Patti) Luthringer and Robert (Tina) Luthringer; brother of Marilyn Sherman; grandfather of Lacy (Jess) Gowiski, Corey Knowles, Alexandra (Andrew) Malloy and Katie (Kyle) Agius; great-grandfather of Jack, Ellie and Rose Gowiski and Myles Agius. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
