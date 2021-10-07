LUTZ - Thomas J. "Tom"

Age 88, September 22, 2021. Tom leaves his wife of 66 years, Norma; daughter Barbara Johnson and husband Timothy; son David and wife Patricia; son James and wife Jacqueline; daughter Paula Leiching and husband David; grandchildren Julie, Kelly, Melissa, Christopher, Jason, Matthew, James Jr., Jeffrey, Jillian, Jacob, Benjamin, Owen, Jackson, Lilian, John Paul, Philomena, Mariana and Clare; nine great-grandchildren. Tom also leaves sister Dorothy Burkett and husband James, and sister Janet Harper and husband Walter. Tom was preceded in death by his daughter Tina Marie (1965), his father Melvin Roy Lutz (1940), his step-father John Orr (1985), his mother Florence Pearl Orr (2017), and his brother Donald Lutz (2021).







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2021.