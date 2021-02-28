LYNCH - Thomas J.
Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest February 26, 2021. Beloved son of Susan and Thomas C. Lynch Jr.; cherished brother of Kelly (Benjamin) Ryan; devoted uncle of Sadie and Cooper Ryan; also survived by his loving dog, Roman, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM, where a funeral service will immediately follow. Tommie enjoyed working out and body building at Catalyst Fitness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.