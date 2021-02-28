Menu
Thomas J. LYNCH
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
LYNCH - Thomas J.
Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest February 26, 2021. Beloved son of Susan and Thomas C. Lynch Jr.; cherished brother of Kelly (Benjamin) Ryan; devoted uncle of Sadie and Cooper Ryan; also survived by his loving dog, Roman, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM, where a funeral service will immediately follow. Tommie enjoyed working out and body building at Catalyst Fitness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
3
Funeral service
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about your loss,my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Micker
March 3, 2021
Tom and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Tara Burgess, EPIC
Tara N Burgess
March 2, 2021
Sue and Tom, Ted and I are so sorry for your loss. There are no words that will take away your pain. There are lots of good memories that we have shared over the years. While we can't be there tomorrow please know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Annette Nuding
March 2, 2021
Enjoy enteral happiness in the kingdom of our Lord. Rest easy my friend
Terrance Sperduti
March 2, 2021
Sue, So sorry to hear about Tommy's passing. I can't even imagine your heartbreak. Please know you have the support of family and friends to help you navigate through this pain.
Patti Calandra
March 1, 2021
So for sorry for this tragic loss. I have no words to express my deepest sorrow for all of you. May you find comfort in the treasured memories you have.
Michael Hoffert
March 1, 2021
This world will be far emptier without my nephew there. He had a heart as large as a mountain. He would do anything for you if you needed him to. I love you Tommie and I miss you but I know you and Daniel are having quite a time up there.
Alfred Cappello
February 28, 2021
Sue & Tom, You and your family have my deepest sympathy. You and your family are in my prayers.
Linda N Carney
February 28, 2021
Sue I am so very sorry. Thinking of you and your family and sending prayers your way.
Renee ferraraccio
February 28, 2021
Dearest Tom and Sue, The death of a son causes a painful heartache like no other. My heart goes out to you and your family at this painful time. Prayers being said to our loving heavenly Father to give you an extra anointing of both His strength and love.
Katherine "Wheeler" Corwin
February 28, 2021
