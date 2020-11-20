Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas M. CZAMARA
czamara - Thomas M.
November 12, 2020. Beloved son of the late Edward and Patricia (nee Burns); dear brother of Kathryn, Robert and the late Paul Czamara; uncle of Brittany and great-uncle of Isabella and Caleb. Family and friends may attend a Memorial Mass Saturday, at 11:30 AM, at St. Christopher's Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY. Arrangements by ST. JOHN'S FUNERAL HOME, 892-4600.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
St. Johns Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.