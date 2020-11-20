czamara - Thomas M.

November 12, 2020. Beloved son of the late Edward and Patricia (nee Burns); dear brother of Kathryn, Robert and the late Paul Czamara; uncle of Brittany and great-uncle of Isabella and Caleb. Family and friends may attend a Memorial Mass Saturday, at 11:30 AM, at St. Christopher's Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY. Arrangements by ST. JOHN'S FUNERAL HOME, 892-4600.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 20, 2020.