Thomas M. SINCLAIR
SINCLAIR - Thomas M.
September 2, 2020, age 72. Beloved husband of Judith (nee Kenny) Sinclair; dear son of the late Milton and Viola M. (nee Ginal) Sinclair; caring brother of Linda Kozak, Dennis Sinclair and Robert (Jennifer) Sinclair; uncle of Scott Kozak and Shannon (David) Arnold. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
