Thomas F. MAGUIRE
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
MAGUIRE - Thomas F.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on May 13, 2021, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Tena (nee Ferris) Maguire; devoted father of Constance Ann Maguire; cherished grandfather of Michael Preysnar and Sarah Preysnar; adored great grandfather of Ava Preysnar. Mr Maguire was a US Navy veteran. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, on Saturday (June 12th) at 9 o'clock. Interment WNY National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Erie County SPCA.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Amelia Church
2999 Eggert Rd, Tonawanda, NY
