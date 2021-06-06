MAGUIRE - Thomas F.

Of Buffalo, entered into rest on May 13, 2021, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Tena (nee Ferris) Maguire; devoted father of Constance Ann Maguire; cherished grandfather of Michael Preysnar and Sarah Preysnar; adored great grandfather of Ava Preysnar. Mr Maguire was a US Navy veteran. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, on Saturday (June 12th) at 9 o'clock. Interment WNY National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Erie County SPCA.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.