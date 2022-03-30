McCrea - Thomas C.Of Fredonia, NY, born September 2, 1947, passed away on March 28, 2022. Loving son of the late Paul McCrea and Ruby McCrea (nee Hoppe); beloved brother of six siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 12:00 PM, at Hillcrest Cemetery, 5223 Abbott Rd., Hamburg, NY. No prior visitation. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at