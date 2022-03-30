McCrea - Thomas C.
Of Fredonia, NY, born September 2, 1947, passed away on March 28, 2022. Loving son of the late Paul McCrea and Ruby McCrea (nee Hoppe); beloved brother of six siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 12:00 PM, at Hillcrest Cemetery, 5223 Abbott Rd., Hamburg, NY. No prior visitation. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2022.